UFC Rodriguez vs Ortega Results | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 571
UFC Rodriguez vs Ortega Results
#UFC
ESPN fix you time overlay [3:23]
Yair Rodriguez vs Brian Ortega [4:13]
Round 2 of Schnell vs Sumudaerji [5:50]
Miesha Tate vs Lauren Murphy [6:54]
Chuck Liddell hanging out with me? [11:38]
Bigfoot fighting again [12:43]
Steve O vs Jon Jones [14:04]
P4P Rankings [15:05]
UFC this weekend [18:14]
Nate Diaz controversy [19:47]
Weird strike [23:49]
How not to workout [24:22]
Rug fun [26:02]
Conor McGregor [26:42]
BJ Penn [27:57]
KO of the week [29:17]
Tweet of the week [30:35]
AskTheNuts [32:04]
KNOWLEDGE [36:45]
