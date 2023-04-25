UFC Pavlovich vs Blaydes Recap | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 609
UFC Pavlovich vs Blaydes Recap
#UFC
Sergei Pavlovich vs Curtis Blaydes
Bobby Green
Nate Diaz fun
Tim Sylvia slap fight
Roy Nelson bare knuckle
BKFC – Mike Perry vs Luke Rockhold
Chad Mendes vs Eddie Alvarez
Frank Mir and daughter are fighting on the same card
Frankie Edgar falls out of the cage
UFC shared reality
UFC fighters doing crazy stuff this week
Ryan Garcia vs Francis Ngannou
Tweet of the week
KO of the week
KNOWLEDGE
