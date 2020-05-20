UFC Overeem vs Harris Results | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 476

UFC Smith vs Teixiera Results [5:13]

Ben Rothwell vs OSP [13:35]

Alistair Overeem vs Walt Harris Results [13:56]

Nurmogomedov’s father in a coma [23:44]

Eddie Bravo comments on his corner work [25:23]

Joe Rogan gives exclusivity to Spotify [27:28]

Woodley vs Burns [31:19]

NFL is going to use fake crowd noise and fake fans in the crowd [32:05]

Video of the week [38:12]

Tweet of the Week [40:11]

#AskTheNuts [41:49]

