UFC Ortega vs Zombie Preview | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 494

Greatest KO ever [5:50]

Sanhagen vs Moraes [7:03]

Bellator Thursday night Cris Cyborg [8:21]

Brian Ortega vs Korean Zombie [10:31]

UFV 253 PPV buy rate [13:57]

Hall vs Silva poster [16:20]

Weird things fighters said [19:40]

Roy Jones Jr on the Joe Rogan Podcast [21:16]

Tweet of the week

#AskTheNuts

KNOWLEDGE

#UFC