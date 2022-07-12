UFC Ortega vs Rodriguez Preview | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 570
UFC Ortega vs Rodriguez Preview
#UFC
Rafael Dos Anjos vs Rafael Fiziev [2:52]
UFC this weekend [8:58]
Luke Rockhold using psyhcadelics [12:05]
Bigfoot Silva KO’s again [15:20]
Frank Mir having some health issues [18:57]
BJ Penn [20:40]
Michael Chandler on the Masked Singer [22:03]
PFL Salaries [23:48]
Mark Hunt [25:40]
Joey Chestnut [31:06]
Cool UFC man cave [32:34]
KO of the week [33:28]
Felice Herrig and Only fans [37:00]
Tweet of the week [38:21]
AskTheNuts [38:41]
KNOWLEDGE [39:59]
