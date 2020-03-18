UFC Oliveira vs Lee Results | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 467

UFC Oliveira vs Lee Results

UFC was the last sport in town [4:24]

UFC Brazil Results [4:35]

Charles Oliveira vs Kevin Lee [7:03]

Demian Maia vs Gilbert Burns [9:36]

Johnny Walker vs Nikita Krylov

UFC and Corona Virus [11:38]

How will UFC fighters train [18:10]

What happens with future UFC cards? [19:27]

What happens to UFC 249? [19:59]

Tony Ferguson training [22:10}

Tim Kennedy comments on training with Jon Jones [24:05]

Ronda Rousey has goods [26:05]

Women of MMA pic of the week [27:55]

Tweet of the week [28:38]

#AskTheNuts

KNOWLEDGE

#UFC

MMA Podcast

Subscribe on iTunes:

Video

Audio

All of our sponsors have provided us with some great deals. Our fans can get these great offers by using our Promo Codes. When you use one of our promo codes you are directly supporting our podcast and site. Thanks for your support.

THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY:





Wild Alaskan Promo Code – $15 Off code WILD15

Hostgator Coupon – 60% Off Shared Hosting for 3 years code MMA60

One Penny Hosting for 1st Month code MMAONECENT

https://mattressfirm.com – 10% Off code MMANUTS10

https://shavemob.com – 10% Off code GWNET23

https://DefenseSoap.com – 15% off code mmanuts

https://techforless.com – 5% off code FIT15

https://fujisports.com – 15% Off code MMANUTS

Butcher Box Discount Code – $10 off + 2 free ribeyes

CBDistillery Coupon – 16% Off code NUTS16

25% Off $125+ Free Shipping MMANUTS25

https://breobox.com – $15 Off code NUTS15

Liquid Web Coupon – $49 off VPS Plans code BINGO49

33% Off VPS Hosting code VPS33OFF

34% Off all plans for 3 months code MMAN34OFF

35% Off hosting for 3 months code FIGHT35

https://nordvpn.org/mmanuts – 77% off the 3 year plan code mmanuts

Smoothie Box Promo Code

https://vapeworld.com – 10% Off code MMA10

Factor 75 Promo Code – $40 Off 1st 2 weeks code MMA40

$25 off first order code MMA25

https://platejoy.com – $10 off code MMA10

TireBuyer Coupon – 7% Off $400 code MMANUTS7

https://smarthome – 10% off code MMANUTS10

$20 Off $100+* code 20OFFMMA

https://ketologic.com – 10% Off code MMA10

https://watchshop.com – 25% Off code MMA25

Freshly Promo Code – First time users, $40 off 6 meal plan code MIXED40

31% Off the 12 meal plan code MIXED75

$50 off the first 5 weeks code MIXED50

$30 Off the first 2 weeks code MIXED30

https://youngandreckless.com – 25% off code MMA25

Menlo House Coupon – 50% off the first 2 months code MMA2

35% Off + Free Shoes and socks code NUTS35

https://magicspoon.com – Free Shipping code MMASPOON

All33 Promo Code – $100 Off code CHAIR20

BetDSI Promo Code -$10 Free Roll code MMA100

https://barbellapparel.com – 10% Off code TACO10

https://oldschoollabs.com – 10% Off code OSLMMA10

https://foco.com – 5% off code MMANUTS5

Dreamcloud Sleep Coupon – $200 off any mattress code GWFIT200

https://lenovo.com – 45% off all X & T series ThinkPAD laptops code THINKFIT

https://morelabs.com – 15% Off code FIT

https://wovenlyrugs.com – 10% Off code GWFIT10

https://levelsleep.com – 10% Off code GWFIT10

https://awara.com – $200 Off code GWFIT200

https://nectar.com – $100 Off code GWFIT100

1771 Living Coupon – 15% Off code GWFIT

https://aaptiv – 10% Off a yearly subscription code FIT10

https://newair.com – 10% Off $100+ code MMANUTS

Nimble Discount Code – 20% Off code FIT20

Onnit Coupon Code – 10% Off

https://cbdchoice.com – 15% Off code STRONGCHOICE15

https://careingtonaffiliate.com/dvppcj/order.aspx – 20% Off code FIT20

https://receptranaturals.com – 20% off code mmanuts

https://Nakedcbd.com – 20% off code STRONG20

https://essentialcbd.com – 20% Off code FIT20