UFC Oliveira vs Ferguson Results | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 502

UFC Oliveira vs Ferguson Results

Charles Oliveira vs Tony Ferguson [1:45]

Junior Dos Santos vs Ciryl Gane [6:47]

Kevin Holland vs Jacare Souza [9:09]

UFC this weekend [11:18]

Bellator signs Yoel Romero and Rumble to fight at 205 [12:12]

Jake Paul’s antics [14:38]

UFC Class action lawsuit [21:12]

Jon Jones talking about heavyweight [26:06]

Tweet of the week [37:59]

#AskTheNuts [38:33]

KNOWLEDGE

#UFC