UFC Oliveira vs Ferguson Results | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 502
UFC Oliveira vs Ferguson Results
Charles Oliveira vs Tony Ferguson [1:45]
Junior Dos Santos vs Ciryl Gane [6:47]
Kevin Holland vs Jacare Souza [9:09]
UFC this weekend [11:18]
Bellator signs Yoel Romero and Rumble to fight at 205 [12:12]
Jake Paul’s antics [14:38]
UFC Class action lawsuit [21:12]
Jon Jones talking about heavyweight [26:06]
Tweet of the week [37:59]
#AskTheNuts [38:33]
