UFC Holm vs Bueno Silva Recap | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 620

UFC Holm vs Bueno Silva Recap

#UFC

UFC Holly Holm vs Mayra Bueno Silva

Oil Check

Chael Sonnen plea deal

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou in boxing

Amateur MMA bout guy’s cup falls out

Ronda Rousey not making a comeback

Mark Zuckerberg vs Elon Musk

Jon Jones

PFL partners with USADA

Rampage Jackson

Hockey Fights in Lacrosse

Boxing fun

KSW baywatch fun

Conor McGregor throwing at a first pitch at a Cubs game

Tweet of the week

KO of the week

KNOWLEDGE