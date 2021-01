UFC Holloway vs Kattar Results | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 506

UFC Holloway vs Kattar Results

UFC on ABC [3:06]

Max Holloway vs Calvin Kattar [4:34]

Carlos Condit vs Matt Brown [13:10]

UFC 257 [14:24]

Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier [14:36]

Dan Hooker vs Michale Chandler [17:07]

Spencer Fisher’s issues [17:38]

USADA changes its stance on Marijuana [21:02]

New fights [23:00]

Jon Jones [24:10]

More weird advertising [25:39]

World record for most baseball bats broken [27:16]

Tweet of the week [29:27]

#AskTheNuts [30:12]

KNOWLEDGE [34:09]

#UFC