UFC Holloway vs Kattar Preview | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 505
Tickets for UFC in Abu Dhabi [2:10]
Max Holloway vs Calvin Kattar [5:15]
Carlos Condit vs Matt Brown [8:05]
Paige VanZant in BKFC for Superbowl weekend [10:46]
McGregor vs Poirier 2 not for the title [13:08]
Diego Sanchez want one more fight [17:27]
NHL sells the naming rights to their divisions [20:30]
Why are fans watching sports less this year?[23:21]
Tweet of the week [26:22]
#AskTheNuts [27:35]
KNOWLEDGE [35:39]
