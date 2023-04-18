UFC Holloway vs Allen Recap | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 608
UFC Holloway vs Allen Recap
#UFC
Max Holloway vs Arnold Allen
Edson Barboza vs Billy Quarantillo
Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz
Alex Pereira moves up to 205
Anderson Silva’s son wins boxing match
Chimaev vs Costa
Dana White
Mike Dolce
Charles Oliveira injured and out of UFC 288
TJ Dillashaw retires
Mike Tyson and Tyson Fury
Oscar DeLahoya
KO of the week
Tweet of the week
#ASKTHENUTS
KNOWLEDGE
