UFC Holloway vs Allen Recap | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 608

UFC Holloway vs Allen Recap

#UFC

Max Holloway vs Arnold Allen

Edson Barboza vs Billy Quarantillo

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz

Alex Pereira moves up to 205

Anderson Silva’s son wins boxing match

Chimaev vs Costa

Dana White

Mike Dolce

Charles Oliveira injured and out of UFC 288

TJ Dillashaw retires

Mike Tyson and Tyson Fury

Oscar DeLahoya

KO of the week

Tweet of the week

#ASKTHENUTS

KNOWLEDGE