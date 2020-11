UFC Felder vs Dos Anjos Results | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 499

UFC Felder vs Dos Anjos Results

Chicago Bears [1:00]

Paul Felder vs Rafael Dos Anjos [3:18]

UFC 255 [11:34]

New fights [14:44]

Fabricio Werdum signs with the PFL [17:50]

Mike Tyson at 54 [20:38]

Why are people trying to get Gina Carano fired? [22:36]

BKFC 3 second KO [23:58]

Diego Sanchez tweets [24:54]

#AskTheNuts [26:12]

KNOWLEDGE [29: 29]

#UFC