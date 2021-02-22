UFC Blaydes vs Lewis Results | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 511

UFC Blaydes vs Lewis Results

Curtis Blaydes vs Derrick Lewis [3:56]

Fights getting cancelled [11:33]

Matt Brown vs Dan Hardy [14:30]

Brian Caraway has issues [15:13]

Alexanda Albu get cut from the UFC [16:35]

Paul Kelly retires from MMA [17:15]

NHL outdoor games at Lake Tahoe [18:31]

Epic KO of the week [20:00]

Only Fans fo the week [21:30]

Tweet of the week [22:54]

#AskTheNuts [26:35]

KNOWLEDGE [31:20]

#UFC