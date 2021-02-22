UFC Blaydes vs Lewis Results | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 511
UFC Blaydes vs Lewis Results
Curtis Blaydes vs Derrick Lewis [3:56]
Fights getting cancelled [11:33]
Matt Brown vs Dan Hardy [14:30]
Brian Caraway has issues [15:13]
Alexanda Albu get cut from the UFC [16:35]
Paul Kelly retires from MMA [17:15]
NHL outdoor games at Lake Tahoe [18:31]
Epic KO of the week [20:00]
Only Fans fo the week [21:30]
Tweet of the week [22:54]
#AskTheNuts [26:35]
KNOWLEDGE [31:20]
