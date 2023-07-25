UFC 291 Preview | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 621
UFC 291 Preview
#UFC
UFC 291 Recap
Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje
Jan Blachowicz vs Alex Pereira
Stephen Thompson vs Michel Pereira
Tony Ferguson vs Bobby Green
Paulo Costa vs Khamzat Chimaev
Makhachev vs Oliveira 2
Pat Miletich vs Mike Jackson
Demian Maia vs GSP in grappling
Kingpyn Boxing
Bellator fighters showing up on UFC website
Gordon Ryan and USADA
Fighter blows out knee pre fight
Nick Diaz play sparring
PFL has 10 million dollar offer for Diaz vs Paul in MMA
Ice hockey brawl
Tweet of the week
KO of the week
KNOWLEDGE
