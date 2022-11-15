UFC 281 Recap | Adesanya vs Pereira | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 587
UFC 281 Recap | Adesanya vs Pereira
UFC 281 [7:08]
Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira [7:14]
Carla Esparza vs Zhang Weili [14:34]
Michael Chandler vs Dustin Poirier [16:38]
Frankie Edgar [21:27]
Cain Velasquez [27:33]
UFC this weekend [28:40]
Makhachev vs Volkanovski [30:37]
Justin Gaethje [32:58]
Joanna Jedrzejczyk [33:40]
Power Slap League [34:50]
Conor McGregor [37:00]
7 years ago, Holly Holm vs Ronda Rousey [38:11]
Anthony Rumble Johnson passed away [38:50]
Fight Circus [40:48]
KO of the week [43:32]
Tweet of the week [44:19]
AskTheNuts [45:02]
KNOWLEDGE [47:21]
