UFC 281 Preview | Adesanya vs Pereira | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 586
UFC 281 Preview | Adesanya vs Pereira
#UFC
UFC this past weekend [5:48]
UFC 281 [7:23]
Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira [8:37]
Carla Esparza va Weili Zhang [9:49]
Dustin Poirier vs Michael Chandler [14:06]
BKFC disqualification [19:19]
Face off fun [20:45]
Mark Hunt had a boxing match [23:44]
Jake Paul talking about the PPV Buy rate [25:38]
Tweet of the week [28:25]
Neil Magny [30:28]
KNOWLEDGE [31:08]
Podcast: Download
Podcast (podcast-audio): Download
Subscribe: RSS