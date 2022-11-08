UFC 281 Preview | Adesanya vs Pereira | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 586

UFC 281 Preview | Adesanya vs Pereira

#UFC

UFC this past weekend [5:48]

UFC 281 [7:23]

Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira [8:37]

Carla Esparza va Weili Zhang [9:49]

Dustin Poirier vs Michael Chandler [14:06]

BKFC disqualification [19:19]

Face off fun [20:45]

Mark Hunt had a boxing match [23:44]

Jake Paul talking about the PPV Buy rate [25:38]

Tweet of the week [28:25]

Neil Magny [30:28]

KNOWLEDGE [31:08]