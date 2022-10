UFC 280 Recap | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 584

UFC 280 Recap

#UFC

UFC 280 [3:18]

Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev [5:43]

Aljamain Sterling vs TJ Dillashaw [10:47]

Petr Yan vs Sean O’Malley [15:00]

John Lineker [24:06]

Anderson Silva vs Jake Paul [26:04]

UFC 282 [29:55]

UFC this weekend [31:26]

Dana White slap fighting approved [32:11]

Latifi suspended [33:30]

Kickboxing sparring [37:24]

Car Jitsu [39:50]

Jack Black and Wonderboy [42:52]

Mackenzie Dern [43:33]

Tweet of the week [44:30]

KNOWLEDGE [45:20]