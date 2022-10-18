UFC 280 Preview | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 582
UFC this past weekend [4:04]
UFC 280 Preview [7:08]
Deontay Wilder KO[18:06]
New fights announced [19:34]
Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva [20:15]
UFC partnering with Meta [22:11]
Hasbulla signs with the UFC [26:40]
UFC bans fighters and managers from gambling on UFC fights [28:33]
Dana White bringing a slap league to Vegas [30:23]
UFC and eye pokes[33:37]
Manny Pacquiao hologram face offs [35:20]
Hardcore boxing league [36:49]
KO of week [37:44]
Tweet of the week [38:49]
Fail of the week [40:20]
NHL fail [40:53]
#AskTheNuts [43:28]
KNOWLEDGE [46:22]
