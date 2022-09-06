UFC 279 Preview | Diaz vs Chimaev | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 577
UFC 279 Preview | Diaz vs Chimaev
#UFC
Cyril Gane vs Tai Tuivasa [5:30]
Robert Whittaker vs Marvin Vettori [10:10]
UFC 279 Preview [13:54]
Nate Diaz vs Khamzat Chimaev [14:19]
Anderson Silva vs Jake Paul [17:47]
Mark Zukerberg training MMA[22:56]
Alex Volkanovski vs Hasbulla [24:32]
Floyd Mayweather faceoff [25:23]
Weird standup [26:20]
The Rock and the UFC new footwear [28:47]
Interesting street fight [30:34]
Gordon Ryan [31:44]
Andy Ruiz [33:14]
Tweet of the week [34:23]
Epic win celebration [35:25]
PVZ [36:14]
KNOWLEDGE [36:28]
Podcast: Download
Podcast (podcast-audio): Download
Subscribe: RSS