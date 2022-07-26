UFC 277 Preview | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 572
UFC 277 Preview
Curtis Blaydes vs Tom Aspinall [3:12]
Nikita Krylov vs Alexander Gustafsson [6:26]
Molly McCann [8:03]
Paddy Pimblet [10:05]
Joanna getting into Motocross [14:10]
UFC 277 Preview [15:50]
Julianna Pena’s coach [17:09]
Fedor’s last fight [18:12]
Khamzat Chimaev vs Nate Diaz [20:38]
Petr Yan vs Sean O’Malley [23:06]
Johnny Hendricks [25:26]
BJ Penn [27:07]
Daniel Cormier still upset with Jon Jones [29:00]
Arm boxing league [29:55]
Crazy tattoos [30:54]
KO of the week [31:39]
Tweet of the week [33:17]
Weigh in outfits [33:41]
Miesha Tate heals fast [34:11]
AskTheNuts [34:42]
KNOWLEDGE [35:43]
Podcast: Download
Podcast (podcast-audio): Download
Subscribe: RSS