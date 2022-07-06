UFC 276 Results | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 569
UFC 276 Results
#UFC
UFC 276 [9:17]
Cowboy Cerrone vs Jim Miller [9:34]
Robbie Lawler vs Bryan Barberena [13:05]
Sean O’Malley vs Pedro Munhoz [14:35]
Sean Strickland vs Alex Pereira [14:52]
Alexander Volkanovski vs Max Holloway 3 [16:01]
Israel Adesanya vs Jared Cannonier [19:43]
Dustin Poirier vs Michael Chandler [24:14]
Felice Herrig signs with BKFC [26:13]
Logan Paul and Valerie Loureda signs with the WWE [27:18]
Weird fight league [28:42]
Elbow injury [29:44]
KO of the week [30:36]
Sarah Kaufman retires from MMA [31:20]
Tweet of the week [32:54]
KNOWLEDGE [36:28]
Podcast: Download
Podcast (podcast-audio): Download
Subscribe: RSS