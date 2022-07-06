UFC 276 Results | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 569

UFC 276 Results

#UFC

UFC 276 [9:17]

Cowboy Cerrone vs Jim Miller [9:34]

Robbie Lawler vs Bryan Barberena [13:05]

Sean O’Malley vs Pedro Munhoz [14:35]

Sean Strickland vs Alex Pereira [14:52]

Alexander Volkanovski vs Max Holloway 3 [16:01]

Israel Adesanya vs Jared Cannonier [19:43]

Dustin Poirier vs Michael Chandler [24:14]

Felice Herrig signs with BKFC [26:13]

Logan Paul and Valerie Loureda signs with the WWE [27:18]

Weird fight league [28:42]

Elbow injury [29:44]

KO of the week [30:36]

Sarah Kaufman retires from MMA [31:20]

Tweet of the week [32:54]

KNOWLEDGE [36:28]