UFC 275 Results | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 567

UFC 275 Results

UFC 275 Results [4:26]

The amount of ads [6:19]

Glover Teixeira vs Jiri Prochazka [8:30]

Valentina Shevchenko vs Taila Santos [12:16]

Zhang Weili vs Joanna Jedrejczyk [14:44]

UFC this weekend [18:48]

Holly Holm inducted into boxing hall of fame [19:51]

Mark Munoz in trouble [20:42]

KO fun [23:32]

Bizarre fight [25:11]

MVP vs Mike Perry in BKFC [26:44]

Miesha Tate [31:30]

Cyborg [32:27]

Kay Hansen [32:40]

Jon Jones [33:58]

99 Flexibility [34:47]

Pudz with the KO [35:20]

1 Women vs 2 men [36:10]

Leg Kicking contest [36:50]

Tweet of the week [38:30]

#AskTheNuts [39:44]

KNOWLEDGE [41:10]