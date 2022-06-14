UFC 275 Results | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 567
UFC 275 Results
UFC 275 Results [4:26]
The amount of ads [6:19]
Glover Teixeira vs Jiri Prochazka [8:30]
Valentina Shevchenko vs Taila Santos [12:16]
Zhang Weili vs Joanna Jedrejczyk [14:44]
UFC this weekend [18:48]
Holly Holm inducted into boxing hall of fame [19:51]
Mark Munoz in trouble [20:42]
KO fun [23:32]
Bizarre fight [25:11]
MVP vs Mike Perry in BKFC [26:44]
Miesha Tate [31:30]
Cyborg [32:27]
Kay Hansen [32:40]
Jon Jones [33:58]
99 Flexibility [34:47]
Pudz with the KO [35:20]
1 Women vs 2 men [36:10]
Leg Kicking contest [36:50]
Tweet of the week [38:30]
#AskTheNuts [39:44]
KNOWLEDGE [41:10]
