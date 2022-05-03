UFC 274 Preview | Gaethje vs Oliveira | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 563

UFC 274 Preview | Gaethje vs Oliveira

#UFC

Andrei Arlovski [2:48]

UFC 274 Preview [5:20]

Justin Gaethje vs Charles Oliveira [6:27]

Michael Chandler vs Tony Ferguson [10:38]

Donald Cerrone vs Joe Lauzon [13:30]

Rose Namajunas vs Carla Esparza 2 [15:52]

Bellator Bader vs Kongo [18:39]

Face Off Fighting [21:53]

UFC 275 Fight Poster [24:07]

BJ Penn on the Joe Rogan podcast [24:52]

Lorenzo Hunt vs Joe Riggs [27:05]

Random Brock Lesnar picture [28:18]

PFL [28:55]

Demian Maia vs Alex Oliveira [30:05]

Michael Bisping lets son choke him [30:56]

Mark Coleman [32:02]

Tweet of the week [32:46]

KO of the week [35:19]

Brandan Schaub special review [38:12]

Kay Hansen [40:29]

#AskTheNuts [40:56]

KNOWLEDGE [50:31]