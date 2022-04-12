UFC 273 Results | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 560

UFC 273 Results

#UFC

UFC 273 Results [2:44]

Khamzat Chimaev vs Gilbert Burns [4:06]

Aljamain Sterling vs Petr Yan [10:06]

Alexander Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie [13:28]

Mackenzie Dern vs Tecia Torres [14:58]

Alexi Olenick [15:28]

Henry Cejudo back int he pool [20:10]

Julianna Pena talking about Ronda Rousey [22:31]

Valentina Schevchenko [25:07]

KO’s [27:18]

Weird Face off [27:56]

GSP Warrior documentary [29:25]

Weird fights [31:34]

Weird training [34:20]

Punch machine fun [35:07]

Tasty submission [36:21]

Weird tattoo [37:16]

Tweet of the week [38:48]

Jessy Jess [40:07]

#AskTheNuts [41:01]

KNOWLEDGE [46:21]