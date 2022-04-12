UFC 273 Results | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 560
UFC 273 Results
#UFC
UFC 273 Results [2:44]
Khamzat Chimaev vs Gilbert Burns [4:06]
Aljamain Sterling vs Petr Yan [10:06]
Alexander Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie [13:28]
Mackenzie Dern vs Tecia Torres [14:58]
Alexi Olenick [15:28]
Henry Cejudo back int he pool [20:10]
Julianna Pena talking about Ronda Rousey [22:31]
Valentina Schevchenko [25:07]
KO’s [27:18]
Weird Face off [27:56]
GSP Warrior documentary [29:25]
Weird fights [31:34]
Weird training [34:20]
Punch machine fun [35:07]
Tasty submission [36:21]
Weird tattoo [37:16]
Tweet of the week [38:48]
Jessy Jess [40:07]
#AskTheNuts [41:01]
KNOWLEDGE [46:21]
