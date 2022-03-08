UFC 272 Results | Masvidal vs Covington | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 556
UFC 272 Results | Masvidal vs Covington
#UFC 272 Results [3:07]
Jorge Masvidal vs Colby Covington [5:17]
Rafael dos Anjos vs Renato Moicano [12:59]
Greg Hardy loses [17:12]
Cain Velasquez [20:00]
Michael Bisping documentary [24:16]
Fun injury [27:59]
Slap Fighting [29:01]
Tony Ferguson type training [32:15]
Paige VanZant [33:42]
Tweet of the week [34:14]
#AskTheNuts [35:01]
KNOWLEDGE [36:00]
Podcast: Download
Podcast (podcast-audio): Download
Subscribe: RSS