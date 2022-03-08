UFC 272 Results | Masvidal vs Covington | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 556

#UFC 272 Results [3:07]

Jorge Masvidal vs Colby Covington [5:17]

Rafael dos Anjos vs Renato Moicano [12:59]

Greg Hardy loses [17:12]

Cain Velasquez [20:00]

Michael Bisping documentary [24:16]

Fun injury [27:59]

Slap Fighting [29:01]

Tony Ferguson type training [32:15]

Paige VanZant [33:42]

Tweet of the week [34:14]

#AskTheNuts [35:01]

KNOWLEDGE [36:00]