UFC 272 Preview | Masvidal vs Covington | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 555
Gegard Mousassi vs Austin Vanderford [3:40]
Makhachev vs Green [4:55]
UFC 272 [7:32]
Jorge Masvidal vs Colby Covington [8:04]
Miesha Tate wins celebrity big brother [15:08]
Jon Jones [16:56]
New fight league [19:08]
Nick Diaz looks happy [20:52]
Why don’t fighters protect themselves [24:24]
BKFC News [26:18]
Shogun vs OSP 2 [27:08]
Fighter gets eye knocked out of socket [27:46]
Tweet of the week [28:33]
Karolina K [29:02]
#AskTheNuts [29:40]
