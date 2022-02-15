UFC 271 Results | Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 553
UFC 271 Results | Adesanya vs Whittaker 2
#UFC 271 [5:01]
Joe Rogan [5:09]
UFC 271 PPV Buy Rate [7:01]
Tai Tuivasa vs Derrick Lewis [8:10]
Israel Adesanya vs Robert Whittaker 2 [11:08]
Derek Brunson vs Jared Cannonier [15:33]
Valentina Schevchenko [19:28]
Valentine’s Day wishes from MMA people [20:21]
Biggest Gash in MMA [22:03]
Kamaru Usman hand surgery [24:14]
2 vs 1 MMA fight [25:12]
Bellator Yoel Romero vs Melvin Manhoef [27:40]
Hasbullah in the snow [28:03]
Conor McGregor getting Swole [29:20]
Tweet of the week [30:18]
#AskTheNuts [31:22]
KNOWLEDGE [35:20]
Podcast: Download
Podcast (podcast-audio): Download
Subscribe: RSS