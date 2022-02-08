UFC 271 Preview | Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 552
UFC 271 Preview | Adesanya vs Whittaker 2
#UFC Sean Strickland vs Jack Hermanson [5:40]
Terrible injury [7:25]
Ronda Rousey [8:56]
UFC 271 Preview [9:43]
Israel Adesanya vs Robert Whittaker 2 [10:49]
Derrick Lewis vs Tai Tuivasa [12:56]
Winter Olympics [18:51]
Paige VanZant [21:20]
Face Off Wars [22:38]
Paul Daley is retiring [23:53]
Alexander Gustafsson vs Ben Rothwell [24:39]
Frank Mir vs Brock Lesnar [26:49]
Anderson Silva vs Vitor Belfort [28:23]
Interesting fight [29:03]
Pillow fighting championship [31:34]
Tweet of the week [32:31]
#AskTheNuts [34:00]
KNOWLEDGE [44:22]
