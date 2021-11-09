UFC 268 Results | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 542

UFC 268 Results

UFC 268 Results [4:00]

Justin Gaethje vs Michael Chandler [5:34]

Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington 2 [10:34]

Rose Namajunas vs Weili Zhang 2 [16:02]

Frankie Edgar vs Marlon Vera [17:00]

UFC 261 [19:41]

Bellator this weekend Cris Cyborg [20:33]

Slapfight signs with Triller [21:13]

Iranian Hulk celebrity boxing [22:00]

Chuck Liddell and Glover Teixeira [22:47]

BKFC weigh in outfit [23:16]

Mike Perry responds to Julian Lane [23:57]

Canelo post fight interview [24:35]

Tweet of the week [25:44]

#AskTheNuts [26:25]

KNOWLEDGE [32:06]

#UFC