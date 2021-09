UFC 266 Results | Nick Diaz vs Robbie Lawler | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 536

UFC 266 Results

Nick Diaz vs Robbie Lawler [2:18]

Alexander Volkanovski vs Brian Ortega [10:46]

Tyron Woodley’s new tattoo [17:05]

UFC this weekend [18:28]

Bellator Lima vs MVP 2 [19:48]

Jon Jones arrested yet again [20:23]

Israel Adesanya not fighting in New Zealand ever again [23:23]

Triller Co-Founder want Holyfield to fight again [24:51]

Conor McGregor throws out first pitch at Chicago Cubs game [28:41]

Hasbulla doing heavy bag work [30:54]

New UFC cam [31:47]

Tweet of the Week [32:48]

#AskTheNuts [33:36]

KNOWLEDGE [37:47]

#UFC