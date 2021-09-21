UFC 266 Preview | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 535
UFC 266 Preview
UFC Anthony Smith vs Ryan Spann [2:16]
Devin Clark needs a dentist [3:30]
Bellator Phil Davis vs Yoel Romero [4:31]
Anthony Johnson pulls out of fight [8:25]
UFC 266 [9:03]
Nick Diaz vs Robbie Lawler [9:11]
Alexander Volkanovski vs Brian Ortega [15:21]
Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley PPV results [19:44]
The Mountain vs Arm wrestler in boxing [21:35]
New MMA promotion [22:28]
Tom Holland hitting pads [24:12]
Carlos Condit retires [26:26]
Rachel Ostovich [27:12]
Valerie Loureda’s words of wisdom [27:31]
LFC fight moves [28:00]
Tweet of the Week [28:51]
#AskTheNuts [29:15]
KNOWLEDGE [42:41]
