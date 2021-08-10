UFC 265 Results | Lewis vs Gane | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 530

UFC 265 Results | Lewis vs Gane

UFC 265 Results [2:35]

Derrick Lewis vs Ciryl Gane [2:51]

Jose Aldo vs Pedro Munhoz [8:06]

Vicente Luque vs Michael Chiesa [8:58]

Fedor vs Tim Johnson [9:53]

MMA This weekend [10:55]

3 vs 1 MMA fight [11:27]

Luke Rockhold vs Sean Strickland at middleweight [12:58]

Chad Mendes signs a multi fight deal with BKFC [13:36]

Blonde Bomber weigh in pics [14:11]

Sean O’Malley going for worst tattoo in MMA [14:35]

What do former olympians look like now [15:35]

Tweet of the week [19:00]

#AskTheNuts [20:43]

KNOWLEDGE [24:52]

#UFC