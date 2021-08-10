UFC 265 Results | Lewis vs Gane | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 530
UFC 265 Results | Lewis vs Gane
UFC 265 Results [2:35]
Derrick Lewis vs Ciryl Gane [2:51]
Jose Aldo vs Pedro Munhoz [8:06]
Vicente Luque vs Michael Chiesa [8:58]
Fedor vs Tim Johnson [9:53]
MMA This weekend [10:55]
3 vs 1 MMA fight [11:27]
Luke Rockhold vs Sean Strickland at middleweight [12:58]
Chad Mendes signs a multi fight deal with BKFC [13:36]
Blonde Bomber weigh in pics [14:11]
Sean O’Malley going for worst tattoo in MMA [14:35]
What do former olympians look like now [15:35]
Tweet of the week [19:00]
#AskTheNuts [20:43]
KNOWLEDGE [24:52]
