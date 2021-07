UFC 264 Results | Poirier vs McGregor 3 | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 527

UFC 264 Results | Poirier vs McGregor 3

UFC 264 PPV Buy rate [2:36]

Jon Anik’s suit [3:18]

Jessica Eye’s gash [3:47]

Backflip to mount [5:12]

Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor 3 [6:05]

Gilbert Burns vs Stephen Thompson [15:33]

Tai Tuivasa vs Greg Hardy [17:04]

Sean O’Malley vs Kris Moutinho [18:10]

Nevada stops testing for marijuana [22:31]

Nick Diaz vs Robbie Lawler 2 [23:43]

UFC 265 Poster [24:30]

Paige VanZant making bank from her website [25:11]

PVZ vs Rach Ostovich [26:11]

Hasbulla vs Monkey 2 [26:35]

Tweet of the week [28:05]

#AskTheNuts [29:17]

KNOWLEDGE [37:03]

#UFC