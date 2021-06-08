UFC 263 Preview | Adesanya vs Vettori 2 |MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 524

Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather [2:18]

Chad OchoCinco [4:21]

UFC 263 Preview [4:52]

Israel Adesanya vs Marvin Vettori 2 [5:41]

Nate Diaz vs Leon Edwards [6:54]

Demain Maia vs Belal Muhammad [8:41]

Endeavor posts positive net income [9:49]

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley [11:42]

Tony Ferguson has a boy [16:07]

Chris Weidman walking around on his own [16:55]

Yair Rodriguez vs Max Holloway [20:50]

Paige VanZant vs Rachel Ostovich in BKFC [22:12]

Jon Jones not fighting at Heavyweight until mid 2022 [24:35]

Tito Ortiz quits the city council gets offered fight [25:17]

ESPN’s weird Paulo Costa story [26:19]

Ariel Helwani leaving ESPN [27:27]

Bec Rawlings [29:00]

Hasbullah [29:49]

Tweet of the week [32:10]

#AskTheNuts [33:39]

KNOWLEDGE [43:27]

#UFC