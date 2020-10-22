UFC 254 Preview | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 495
UFC 254 Preview
Brian Ortega vs Korean Zombie [4:16]
Cris Cyborg wins [7:32]
UFC 254 Preview [8:54]
Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje [11:07]
Jared Cannonier vs Robert Whittaker [15:20]
Paige VanZant BKFC debut delayed [16:30]
Cool twitter thread [18:16]
Weird things fighters said this week [24:31]
Sage Northcutt on all the stuff [25:22]
Terrible tattoo [26:38]
Young Jamie has the ick [27:32]
Tweet of the week [30:20]
#AskTheNuts [31:51]
KNOWLEDGE [35:56]
