UFC 253 Results | Adesanya vs Costa | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 493
UFC 253 Results [7:23]
Israel Adesanya vs Paulo Costa [7:35]
Examining top 15 of weight classes [15:00]
Jan Blachowicz vs Dominick Reyes [16:22]
Diego Sanchez [19:30
Conor McGregor vs Dusting Poirier and other rumors [21:42]
Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal [25:31]
Mike Perry vs Robbie Lawler [26:06]
The extreme sport of tag [26:44]
UFC 254 poster [28:28]
Tweet of the week [31:10]
#AskTheNuts [32:39]
KNOWLEDGE [39:58]
