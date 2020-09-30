UFC 253 Results | Adesanya vs Costa | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 493

UFC 253 Results | Adesanya vs Costa

UFC 253 Results [7:23]

Israel Adesanya vs Paulo Costa [7:35]

Examining top 15 of weight classes [15:00]

Jan Blachowicz vs Dominick Reyes [16:22]

Diego Sanchez [19:30

Conor McGregor vs Dusting Poirier and other rumors [21:42]

Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal [25:31]

Mike Perry vs Robbie Lawler [26:06]

The extreme sport of tag [26:44]

UFC 254 poster [28:28]

Tweet of the week [31:10]

#AskTheNuts [32:39]

KNOWLEDGE [39:58]

#UFC