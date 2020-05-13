UFC 249 Results | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 475

UFC 249 Results [2:45]

Justin Gaethje vs Tony Ferguson [14:34]

UFC 249 salaries [19:55]

GSP enters the UFC hall of fame [22:28]

Henry Cejudo vs Dominick Cruz [24:51]

Francis Ngannou vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik [27:36]

Jermey Stehpens Calvin Kattar [29:23]

Mike Tyson gets huge offer from BKFC [32:52]

Tweet of the Week [37:20]

#AskTheNuts [40:02]

