UFC 249 Preview | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 474

UFC 249 Preview

UFC 249 Preview [4:30]

Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje [9:01]

Henry Cejudo vs Dominick Cruz [12:32]

Anthony Pettis vs Donald Cerrone [15:51]

Next UFC’s [19:33]

Junior Dos Santos [21:28]

Luke Rockhold gets attacked by a zombie [22:39]

Johnny Hendricks feels that USADA forced him to retire [26:11]

Fake fans in the stand at soccer [31:00]

Mike Tyson hitting pads [33:28]

Tweet of the week [37:18]

#AskTheNuts [39:17]

