UFC 249 Cancelled | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 471

UFC 249 Cancelled

Roger Gracie with the Corona [7:30]

UFC 249 cancelled [8:25]

May 9th UFC [10:36]

Florida says the the WWE is an essential business [11:01]

UFC’s parent company’s credit status downgraded [19:12]

Carlos Condit wants money fights [24:44]

Blast from the past [27:31]

Tweet of the week [34:33]

