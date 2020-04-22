UFC 249 back on | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 472

UFC 249 back on

UFC cancels events [4:05]

UFC files trademarks for Fight Island [6:47]

Tony Ferguson makes weight for no fight [8:20]

PFL is cancelling their 2020 season [9:55]

The first UFC fighter has recovered from the virus [13:58]

Blast from the past [15:33]

Tweet of the week [23:34]

#AskTheNuts [29:12]

KNOWLEDGE

#UFC

