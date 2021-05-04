Reyes vs Prochazka Recap | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 520

Reyes vs Prochazka Recap

Dominick Reyes vs Jiri Prochazka [2:21]

UFC 261 PPV buy rate [6:17]

Chris Weidman’s recovery[ 7:20]

Jonanna’s gash [8:21]

Diego Sanchez released from the UFC [9:05]

Triller offering amnesty [10:05]

Rachel Ostovich signs with BKFC to fight Paige VanZant [13:08]

Conor McGregor sells his share of Proper Twelve [14:10]

LFC action [15:55]

Yoel Romero out of his fight against Anthony Rumble Johnson [16:55]

Tweet of the week [18:46]

#AskTheNuts [21:59]

KNOWLEDGE [27:19]

#UFC