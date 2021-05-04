Reyes vs Prochazka Recap | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 520
Dominick Reyes vs Jiri Prochazka [2:21]
UFC 261 PPV buy rate [6:17]
Chris Weidman’s recovery[ 7:20]
Jonanna’s gash [8:21]
Diego Sanchez released from the UFC [9:05]
Triller offering amnesty [10:05]
Rachel Ostovich signs with BKFC to fight Paige VanZant [13:08]
Conor McGregor sells his share of Proper Twelve [14:10]
LFC action [15:55]
Yoel Romero out of his fight against Anthony Rumble Johnson [16:55]
Tweet of the week [18:46]
#AskTheNuts [21:59]
KNOWLEDGE [27:19]
