Overeem vs Volkov Results | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 509
Big Game talk [1:10]
Frankie Edgar vs Cory Sandhagen [7:41]
Alistair Overeem vs Alexander Volkov [9:52]
BKFC Paige VanZant vs Britan Hart [14:25]
Chris Leben wins and retires [13:50]
Jose Canseco gets kind of KO’d at Rough N Rowdy [14:50]
UFC 258 not good [16:24]
Cowboy Cerrone vs Diego Sanchez [19:10]
Valerie Loureda [20:35]
Tweet of the week [21:10]
#AskTheNuts [23:18]
KNOWLEDGE [27:21]
