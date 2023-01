MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 593

MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 593

#UFC

Bellator vs Rizin [3:24]

Bigfoot Silva [9:12]

Bus fights [11:20]

Rose Namajunas and Pat Barry [13:19]

PVZ [15:04]

Nick Diaz [16:30]

Donald Cerrone [21:49]

New sport [26:22]

baseball choke [27:30]

KO of the week [28:26]

AskTheNuts [31:13]

KNOWLEDGE [35:21]