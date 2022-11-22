MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 588
Bellator 288 [6:00]
UFC this weekend [10:54]
Overeem tests positive for a banned substance [12:20]
Paddy Pimblet [17:08]
Justin Gaethje [19:42]
Cain Velasquez [22:20]
Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield [25:00]
Fedor vs Ryan Bader [27:13]
KSI vs Dillon Danis [29:40]
KO of the week [31:09]
PFL charging $49.99 for their PPV [32:49]
Sub of the week [34:54]
Tweet of the week [35:45]
KNOWLEDGE [36:18]
