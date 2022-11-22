MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 588

Bellator 288 [6:00]

UFC this weekend [10:54]

Overeem tests positive for a banned substance [12:20]

Paddy Pimblet [17:08]

Justin Gaethje [19:42]

Cain Velasquez [22:20]

Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield [25:00]

Fedor vs Ryan Bader [27:13]

KSI vs Dillon Danis [29:40]

KO of the week [31:09]

PFL charging $49.99 for their PPV [32:49]

Sub of the week [34:54]

Tweet of the week [35:45]

KNOWLEDGE [36:18]