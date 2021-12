MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 544

What MMA fighters did over the holidays [3:15]

Miesha Tate, oil checker [6:30]

Triad combat – Matt Mitrione, Frank Mir, and Mike Perry [7:16]

UFC 268 PPV buy rate [9:01]

Bruised with Halle Berry [9:52]

GSP [12:36]

Francis Ngannou training with Rico Verhoeven [13:54]

UFC 270 poster [14:53]

9 x 9 foot ring [16:23]

LFCV [17:45]

Tweet of the week [18:13]

New Hasbulla [19:50]

#AskTheNuts [21:14]

KNOWLEDGE [25:07]