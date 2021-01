MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 504

ESPN and UFC raising their prices [2:04]

Michael Chandler vs Dan Hooker [6:28]

The 5 biggest MMA questions for 2021 [7:18]

UFC going to be on ABC [14:46]

Odds on UFC division champs at the end of 2021 [15:30]

Cris Cyborg wishing people a happy new year [18:35]

Dan Henderson leg kicking his daughter’s boyfriend [19:50]

Mike Perry [21:12]

#AskTheNuts [22:41]

KNOWLEDGE [29:20]

#UFC