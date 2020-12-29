MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 503
UFC Recap [5:00]
Anthony Pettis in the PFL [5:45]
Triple Header Card in Abu Dhabi [7:35]
Conor McGregor looking swole [9:00]
Dana White’s fun video [11:35]
Fun with Tito Ortiz [13:57]
UFC on ABC? [17:15]
Brutal Headkick KO[18:37]
TaeKwonDo match [19:50]
Huge weight cut miss [20:45]
Kangaroo fight [22:57]
Tony Ferguson [24:35]
Frank Mir is swole [25:30]
Tweet of the week [27:05]
#AskTheNuts [29:19]
KNOWLEDGE [34:02]
