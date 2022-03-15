Lee vs Sanchez Results | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 557
Eagle FC Diego Sanchez vs Kevin Lee [2:09]
UFC over the weekend [4:06]
Tai Tuivasa vs Stipe Miocic [6:49]
Michael Chandler vs Tony Ferguson [7:11]
Erik Anders Chainsaw injury [10:59]
Greg Hardy cut by the UFC [12:26]
UFC Zappos ad [13:22]
Ref takes a rolling thunder [15:33]
Fedor was supposed to fight in Moscow [16:00]
Jorge Masvidal terrible eye poke [16:59]
Jake Paul’s offer to Dana White for Conor McGregor [17:40]
PVZ signs with AEW [19:16]
Post fight brawl [21:50]
Tweet of the week [22:51]
#AskTheNuts [26:51]
KNOWLEDGE [30:51]
