Jones vs Reyes | UFC 247 Preview | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 461

Jones vs Reyes | UFC 247 Preview

Jon Jones vs Dominick Reyes UFC 247 Preview [5:41]

Jeff Novitzsky bragging about Jon Jones drug tests [9:40]

Kickboxing brawl [13:10]

Broken arm [14:57]

Where’s the line in MMA? [16:34]

Anthony Rumble Johnson [19:56]

Dustin Poirier vs Gary Tonnon [20:20]

Rough N Rowdy [21:32]

MMA Quote of the week [22:15]

MMA Pic of the week [23:08]

Tweet of the week [24:07]

#AskTheNuts [24:45]

