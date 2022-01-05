Jake Paul vs Dana White | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 548
Jake Paul vs Dana White
Hasbulla cooks [6:05]
Paul vs Woodley 2 PPV buy rate [7:40]
Jake Paul vs Dana White [9:02]
Joe Riggs bare knuckle fight [13:30]
Best Fight of the Year [15:15]
Kevin Lee vs Diego Sanchez [16:15]
Ken Shamrock [17:10]
Mark Hunt vs UFC [20:20]
Cat Zingano vs Cris Cyborg [23:10]
Build your fighter [25:04]
Spider Guard [28:10]
Black Widow [28:50]
Pearl Gonzalez [29:29]
Merry Christmas [29:52]
Blonde Bomber weigh in [30:12]
UFC stocking stuffer [31:15]
Tweet of the week [31:38]
#AskTheNuts [32:45]
KNOWLEDGE [38:29]
